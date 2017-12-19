PSYCHOSTICK Post Full Stream For Classic Holiday Album The Flesh Eating Rollerskate Holiday Joyride

In 2007, the kings of comedy rock Psychostick unleashed their fan loved holiday album The Flesh Eating Rollerskate Holiday Joyride. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Psychsotick are spreading the holiday cheer with the full album stream, which includes comedy skits and of course their classic xmas sing-a-longs such as "Jingle Bell Metal", "Holiday Hate", "Jolly Old Sadist", "Red Snow" and more.

And in case ya missed it... Psychostick put out their latest holiday cover for American Thanksgiving, "Give Thanks or Die", a parody of Slipknot's "Get This", which appears as a b-side from the band's 1999 self-titled album.

(Band Photo: Colt Coan)