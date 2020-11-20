PUSCIFER Release "Fake Affront" Music Video

Puscifer, who recently released their fourth full-length album, Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG), have premiered a video for “Fake Affront”. The clip features performance footage from the band’s recent record-breaking livestream event, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti.

The outing, which debuted on Octover 30 and was available for the following week, found Puscifer in the heart of the Arizona dessert, surrounded by the uniquely “utopian metropolis” that Architectural Digest described as looking like “the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie.”

While the album was released on October 30, due to COVID-19 related manufacturing issues, the physical versions of the 12-song album will arrive on December 11.

A Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive “Apocalyptical” 7" featuring “Rocket Man” as a b-side will be released is available via indie retail for the November 27 event. The release is limited to 2000 copies and available on cloud clear vinyl.

Order Existential Reckoning here in a a number of limited edition vinyl variants including pure clear (indie retail exclusive), high dispersion gold, a wine & vinyl bundle featuring “oakwood” and trans red with black swirl versions as well as translucent tri-color clear blend (Revolver exclusive).

Existential Reckoning tracklisting:

"Bread And Circus"

"Apocalyptical"

"The Underwhelming"

"Grey Area 5.1"

"Theorem"

"UPGrade"

"Bullet Train To Iowa"

"Personal Prometheus"

"A Singularity

"Postulous""

"Fake Affront"

"Bedlamite"

“Theorem” video:

"The Underwhelming" visualizer:

"Apocalyptical" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)