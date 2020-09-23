PYRAMAZE Discuss Upcoming Single "World Foregone" - "It Deals With Some Very Impactful Enviornmental Issues" (Video)

Danish progressive power metal group, Pyramaze, will release their new album, Epitaph, on November 13 via AFM Records. Pre-order here.

The single "World Foregone" from the upcoming album will be out on Friday. In this new video, keyboardist Jonah Weingarten takes you to the studio and shows you the secrets of the orchestrations.

This new album being the third one with their current lineup, Pyramaze continues to fuse their signature meld of memorable melodies, powerful riffs and soaring catchy vocals to keep listeners coming back for more - pleasing both old and new Pyramaze fans alike. This upcoming release will prove to be their most melodic and accessible creation to date, featuring guest appearances by Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers, and former Pyramaze singers Matt Barlow and Lance King.

Tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"A Stroke Of Magic"

"Steal My Crown"

"Knights In Shining Armour"

"Bird Of Prey"

"Your Last Call"

"Particle"

"Indestructible"

"Transcendence" (feat. Brittney Slayes)

"Final Hour"

"World Foregone"

"The Time Traveller" (feat. Matt Barlow & Lance King)

"A Stroke Of Magic" lyric video: