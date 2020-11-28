PYSCHOSEXUAL Release Cover EP, Songs To Stalk You By, With Guest JASON HOOK

Looking for a twisted take on the classics this holiday season? Las Vegas-based theatrical rock band Psychosexual are celebrating Black Friday with the surprise release of their brand-new cover EP, Songs To Stalk You By. It's available across all streaming and digital platforms, and on vinyl, CD and USB via psychosexualalbums.com. Tis the season--flash those devil horns and keep the holidays ghoulish and bright!

“This is a fun little compilation of bands I love,” says Psychosexual founder and spiritual leader Jeremy Spencer, whose Devil Daddy persona fronts the fantasy and horror-inspired follow-up to his multi-platinum former band Five Finger Death Punch. “There is definitely a tongue-in-cheek creepiness to the themes that tie the songs together, and that’s what made them so much fun to record. The fact that stalking and social distancing go hand-in-hand is just a happy coincidence.”

The EP also reunites Spencer with former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, who contributes solos on the KISS classic “Watchin’ You” and Queensrÿche’s “Gonna Get Close To You.” The recordings mark the first time the pair have worked together since both parted ways with 5FDP.

Tracklisting:

KISS - “Watchin’ You”

Stone Temple Pilots - “Sex Type Thing”

Queensrÿche - “Gonna Get Close To You”

Type O Negative - “Love You To Death”

David Bowie - “Love You Till Tuesday”

The Police - “Every Breath You Take”

In addition to dropping the EP, Psychosexual have also released promotional videos for all six of the tracks. “The opportunity to write, create, produce, shoot videos and release albums on my own label during these uncertain days is an incredible accomplishment under months of lockdown and fear,” says Spencer, who was a founding member and co-writer in 5FDP.

