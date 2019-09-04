QUEEN - Four Classic Albums Get The "Rocksaw" Treatment; New Jigsaw Puzzles Available For Pre-Order

Four classic Queen albums have been given the "Rocksaw" treatment and are being lined up for release through Zee Productions next month.

News Of The World, A Night At The Opera, A Day At The Races and Queen II will all be released as 500 piece jigsaw puzzles and packaged in 12" boxes, perfectly sized to sit alongside your vinyl collection.

Queen II is the second studio album by the British rock band Queen, released on March 3, 1974. The album combines a heavy rock sound with art rock and progressive rock elements, and has been called "a pillar of grandiose, assaultive hard rock" by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The artwork is now available as a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high quality board.

A Day At The Races is the band's fifth studio album, released on December 10, 1976. It was the band's first completely self-produced album, and the first not to feature producer Roy Thomas Baker. The artwork is now available as a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high quality board.

A Night At The Opera is the fourth studio album by Queen, released on November 21, 1975. Produced by Roy Thomas Baker and Queen, it was reportedly the most expensive album ever recorded at the time of its release. The artwork is now available as a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high quality board.

News Of The World is Queen's sixth studio album, released on October 28, 1977. In 1977, punk rock acts, most notably the Sex Pistols, sparked massive backlash against progressive rock artists such as Queen, to which the band responded by simplifying their symphonic rock sound and gearing towards a more spontaneous hard rock sound. The artwork is now available as a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high quality board.

Click here to pre-order now.