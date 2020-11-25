QUEEN Pay Tribute To Late Football Legend DIEGO MARADONA - "Another Who Set Football Stadiums Alight With His Talent"

Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, suffered a cardiac arrest today and passed away aged 60. According to Football Italia the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home. He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency. Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.

Queen paid tribute to Maradona via the band's official website, writing, "Another who set football stadiums alight with his talent. Rest In Peace, Diego."

RIP Football legend Diego Maradona 🙏



Photograph by Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd pic.twitter.com/A3o8A6pO2s — Queen (@QueenWillRock) November 25, 2020

(Photograph by Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd)