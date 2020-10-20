QUEEN - Promo Video Released For The Neal Preston Photographs Coffee Table Book

Queen: The Neal Preston Photographs, out October 29, is available to pre-order now from ReelArtPress and a limited number of a store-exclusive signed version available now from The Official QueenOnline Store. Watch a promo video below.

The book, published by Reel Art Press and produced in collaboration with the band, features over 200 images and is an exhilarating ride through their years on the road together. It is the first time Preston and Queen have collated this work in one volume: glimpses of life backstage, live performances, post-performance highs and lows, and outtakes, many of which have never been seen before, are accompanied by memories and anecdotes from Preston with forewords by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. The pages vibrate with a palpable energy.