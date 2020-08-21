QUEENSRŸCHE Guitarist MICHAEL WILTON Posts Link To Compositions For Movie Trailers And Film Marketing Campaigns

Queensrÿche guitarist Michael Wilton has checekd in with the following:

"A glimpse into what I do when not writing for Queensrÿche!! Anyone can listen at A-List Music - they are affiliated with Disney and all TV media and video houses, so they have the option of licensing individual tracks or the whole song. Mr. Chase Culp on drums. Listen here."

Earlier this year, Wilton guested on the Metal Messiah Radio brodcast Joker's Electric Circus show to discuss the band's latest album, The Verdict, as well as their classic 1988 breakthrough record, Operation: Mindcrime. Check out the interview below.

On the making of The Verdict

Wilton: "These songs were scrutinized by everybody in the band and there's just so many great, valuable, spontaneous moments in this album. It's something that we're really proud of. When you do pre-production, it's more of seven days and all of the songs are done and you go in and refine them and get ready to record. With this one, producer Zeuss (producer) had to kind of organize everything and we built the songs as more of a three-week thing, but that's kind of how we did it. It was something very gratifying because of the chemistry of the band really was fulfilling the writing process, really being put on the spot to be spontaneous, to see how it all plays out. We're just ecstatic about it."

Queensrÿche recently released their new lyric video for “Inner Unrest”. The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict , which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"’Inner Unrest’ is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD. The internal and external battles one must fight daily,” states Queensryche frontman Todd LaTorre about the track.