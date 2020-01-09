QUEENSRŸCHE Premier "Inner Unrest" Lyric Video

Queensrÿche have released their new lyric video for “Inner Unrest”. The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict , which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"’Inner Unrest’ is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD. The internal and external battles one must fight daily,” states Queensryche frontman Todd LaTorre about the track.

Queensrÿche is gearing up to hit the road for The Verdict 2020 Headline Tour, which includes special guests John 5 and Eve To Adam. The band will be on tour starting January 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wrapping up on February 27 in Orlando, Florida.