QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE On Upcoming Solo Album - "Super Excited To Unveil This In The Near Future"
August 31, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has issued a short message in regards to his upcoming solo release, expected in late 2020 via Rat Bak Records.
Says La Torre: "Listening the final mastered version of my new solo album. Super excited to unveil this in the near future! Stay tuned here, my fb, and make sure to follow @ratpakrecords as well for news and info coming soon."
Listening the final mastered version of my new solo album. Super excited to unveil this in the near future! Stay tuned here, my fb, and make sure to follow @ratpakrecords as well for news and info coming soon.— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) August 31, 2020