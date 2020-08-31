QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE On Upcoming Solo Album - "Super Excited To Unveil This In The Near Future"

August 31, 2020, 10 minutes ago

news heavy metal todd la torre queensryche

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has issued a short message in regards to his upcoming solo release, expected in late 2020 via Rat Bak Records.

Says La Torre: "Listening the final mastered version of my new solo album. Super excited to unveil this in the near future! Stay tuned here, my fb, and make sure to follow @ratpakrecords as well for news and info coming soon."

 



