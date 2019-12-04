Raiding The Rock Vault Featuring TODD KERNS Experience Their Own "Smoke On The Water" At London Hotel

"FIRE! FIRE! Raiding The Rock Vault arrived safely in London (England) only to find our hotel burned to the ground. I told you it was gonna be a hot time," says vocalist Todd Kerns.

Graphic artist Scooter Magee, who drafted the image seen above, addresses his visual creation: "I made this flame design before I heard that they arrived in London to find their hotel on fire! Luckily everyone is okay, and they are now settled in a new hotel, ready for the first big show tomorrow night! December 5th TK's Birthday! Talk about one hot show!"

The cast of Raiding The Rock Vault were scheduled to stay at the Brentford Travelodge in West London, which went up in flames on the morning of December 4th. The BBC reports that more than 100 firefighters took just over four hours to tackle the blaze, which started in the "bin room" on the ground floor of a neighbouring building and spread to the five-floor hotel. An estimated 160 guests and staff were forced to evacuate.

The multi-award winning Las Vegas show, Raiding The Rock Vault, will be playing its first ever UK shows on December 5th, 6th, and 7th at Subterania in Ladbroke Grove, London.

Raiding The Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including: The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Survivor and many more. The show is performed by some of the best performers of their generation – artists with a who’s who of credits.

The show is a fully immersive experience – backed with projections relating to the iconic songs the band will be performing – as the band deliver a journey through the history of rock music.

Raiding The Rock Vault debuted at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California on November 29, 2012. Since then the show has played over 1,300 times to consistently SOLD OUT audiences.

The show is multi award-winning. Voted “Best Tribute Show” in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 Best of Las Vegas Awards. This award marks the fifth consecutive win for the rock show after being awarded “Best Musical” (2014, 2015) and “Best Tribute Show” (2016, 2017, 2018).

The show was also awarded “Best Limited Engagement Show 2017” by the Branson Show Awards.

For the UK shows in December 2019 the band will include the following artists: