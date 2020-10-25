RAMMSTEIN - "Links 2 3 4" CLAWFINGER Remix From 2001 Single Release Streaming

Rammstein's "Links 2-3-4" is the second single off the album Mutter, released on May 14th, 2001. The RammWiki page on YouTube is streaming the Clawfinger remix of the song, which originally appeared on the 5-track single. Check it out below.

September 25th marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube is streaming 100 Jahre Rammstein, restored from the concert VHS tape as a Christmas gift for fanclub members. This show was played two days after the one year anniversary of the release of Herzeleid, and, without counting the label showcases and TV performances, this was the 100th Rammstein show within the Herzeleid Tour. It took place on September 27th, 1996 in Berlin, Germany

Setlist:

"Rammstein"

"Herzeleid"

"Bestrafe Mich"

"Der Meister"

"Sehnsucht"

"Weißes Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Spiel Mit Mir"

"Heirate Mich"

"Laichzeit"

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen?"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Du Riechst So Gut"