RAMMSTEIN - Official Demo For Unreleased Song "Eisenmann" Streaming

September 25th marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The latest installment is the official demo for the unreleased song, "Eisenmann".

According to RammWiki the song has existed since the recording sessions for the Reise, Reise and Rosenrot albums. In March 2004 it was found in the GEMA database, where its length was listed as 5:24. As of today, it has been removed from GEMA (Germany's government-mandated collecting society and performance rights organization).

In November 2005, keyboardist Flake said in an interview that the song was finished, but the band didn't like it, so they decided not to release it on Rosenrot. The song was reworked and re-recorded during the recording sessions for Liebe Ist Für Alle Da.

In 2010, the 3:28 version of the song leaked on the internet. There is a fake demo around where a fan added some extra guitars. Another fake demo contains an additional synth during the verses and bridge.

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4. They have released an official trailer for Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) featuring the CD and vinyl LP versions of the album.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

The limited editions can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"