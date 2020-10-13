RATT - "We’ll Be Ready To Go With A Rhythm Guitarist And New Ratt Music In 2021"

Ratt have updated their Instagram page with the below photo of singer Stephen Pearcy and guitarist Jordan Ziff, along with the following message:

"Ratt’s in the cellar! Founding member, singer Stephen Pearcy with lead guitarist Jordan Ziff working on new music at Pearcy’s, while Jaun Croucier (bassist vocalist for Ratt) has renovated updated his Cellar Studios for the band to go in, rehearse and work on new music. Pearcy and Croucier agree, “It’s time to kick some ass. We’ll be ready to go with a new rhythm guitarist and new Ratt music 2021”. As for getting back to doing concerts? “We’re so eager to get out there and play again”. You’ve got to Ratt n’ Roll with the punches, its nothing new for the relentlessly unyielding quintet. More news TBA."