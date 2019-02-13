RAUNCHY – Mighty Music To Reissue Debut Album Velvet Noise On Vinyl

Velvet Noise, the 2001 debut album for what was to become one of biggest metal exports from Denmark - Raunchy - will be reissued in vinyl for the first time. But it won't be a "regular" reissue. The record was remastered by Henrik West at Medley Studios (Copenhagen) and will be available in orange vinyl, gatefold edition, limited to 500 copies. The release date is April 12th, 2019.

The band comments: "We knew that we were something different to the Danish metal scene back then. We had a much more alternative approach on how we wanted metal music and OUR music to sound so we knew that we might get ‘slaughtered’ when the reviews would start to tick in. I mean just our brand name Raunchy has no ‘metal’ feel/meaning to it, so that was definitely a thing we knew would be ‘uphill’.

“Also the fact that we pretty much looked like a typical generic band from the Britpop ‘heydays’ of Blur, Suede, Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve etc. was another obstacle - but we couldn’t care less.”

Raunchy soon took off, signed a deal with Nuclear Blast and went touring the world. Velvet Noise, however, was the beginning of it all and will remain as one of the most successful debut albums from a Danish band ever.