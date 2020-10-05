RAVEN TIDE To Release Eleven Album In Spring 2021

Italian metallers, Raven Tide, will release their third official album, Eleven, in spring 2021. The new 11-track album will be preceded by a single track and will present a powerfull renovation of the sound and a confirmation of the new lineup's harmony.

Says vocalist Carlotta "Cheryl" Cimeli: “I really can't wait to share with you all our new songs. We've worked very hard during lockdown and these tracks are the reflection of all the struggling emotions we all are dealing with in these weird days. So many things have changed from "Novarize" and today we can gladly confirm that what we are now is totally a better version of ourself and that all the harmony we found after all the challenges makes us really grounded in our music and in our common vision. Eleven is the result of this evolution."

Stay tuned for further details.