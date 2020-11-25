RED CAIN Announce January Release Date For Kindred: Act II Album

Canada’s Red Cain is finishing their “Kindred” saga with the release of Kindred: Act II . The album was originally slated to be unleashed on December 4, but due to interruptions caused by this year's main culprit, COVID, the band has decided to push back their second studio album's digital sales date to January 22, 2021, along with announcing the CD physical release will be done by Sliptrick Records at a later date in the new year.

The band comments: “We are very excited to partner with Sliptrick Records yet again for the physical release of our next album, with this partnership helping us to sell over 1,000 copies of Kindred: Act I in Europe over the past 6 months. To make sure we coordinate properly and deliver to all our fans worldwide, we are delaying the official album release to Jan 2021. But fear not, Varyags - because we will fill the gap with a monster single that we are particularly proud of, to thank you all for your patience.”

Kindred: Act II follows Red Cain's 2019 album Kindred: Act I also unleashed via Sliptrick Records. Over the past few months of this year, they have shared four singles off the forthcoming full-length “Sunshine (Blood Sun Empire)”, “Demons”, “Kindred” and “Varyag And The Shrike”, which can be heard below. Recommended for fans of Kamelot, Mastodon, and Amaranthe.

Kindred: Act II album pre-order will be available on Bandcamp.

Described as a vehicle of “melancholy and rage” and born out of the emerging music scene of Alberta, Canada, 2017 YYC Awards Metal Recording Of The Year winner Red Cain is a power/progressive metal project with Russian roots. With intricate songwriting, a heavy yet melodic feel reminiscent of progressive acts, and elements of Slavic myth and Russian paganism in the storytelling tradition of the cult of Veles, Red Cain champion a fluid, dynamic, and unique musical style centered around telling dark, conceptual Faustian sagas and constructing those into an unforgettable live experience.

Stated by frontman Evgeniy Zayarny as wanting to bring back the “Devil’s music” mysticism all too often missing in modern metal acts, Red Cain delivers flair, groove, and an intricate, lethal edge in their music. Listeners might well pick out elements reminiscent of such luminary acts as Kamelot, Symphony X, Tesseract, Amaranthe, Alter Bridge – whipped into a venomous new shape. The current incarnation of the band is all of these influences mixed with a lot of vodka and Eastern European melancholy, shaken and stirred.

Tracklisting:

"Kindred"

"Demons"

"Precipice Of Man"

"Baltic Fleet"

"Varyag And The Shrike"

"Sons Of Veles"

"Sunshine (Blood Sun Empire)"

(Photo - Ravenkin Photography)