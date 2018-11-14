Report: Original RATT Drummer BOBBY BLOTZER Not Entitled To Disqualify WARREN DEMARTINI's Lawyer

Metropolitan News-Enterprise is reporting that The Court of Appeal has weighed in on a feud between two musicians from 1980s heavy metal band Ratt, holding that the drummer was properly denied his motion to disqualify the lead guitarist’s attorney.

Justice Anne H. Egerton on Thursday delivered Div. Three’s opinion, which was not certified for publication. It affirms an order by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis.

Former Ratt drummer Bobby (Robert) Blotzer claimed that the retention of a law firm by his onetime compatriot, lead guitarist Warren DeMartini, was improper, because a former “of counsel” attorney for the firm had previously represented both men in a similar action by another band member.

Duffy-Lewis disagreed, and denied Blotzer’s motion to disqualify attorney Kyle P. Kelley. She noted that Kelley’s association with the firm had apparently ended, and that the firm’s continued mention of him on its website and letterhead “appears to be an oversight.”

The dispute between the bandmates centers around a corporation, WBS, Inc., which they purportedly set up to oversee the band’s business and operations, including ostensibly the right to tour under the Ratt name.

Blotzer, wishing to use the name “Ratt” with the tribute band he toured with as the only original Ratt member, ousted DeMartini as president and CEO of WBS at a shareholders’ meeting which DeMartini was unable to attend.

At that same meeting, Blotzer installed himself in the lead positions of the company, and assigned himself the exclusive rights to use the Ratt name on tour.

In response, DeMartini filed the current shareholder’s derivative action, contending among other things that Blotzer’s actions were ineffectual because his 50 percent stake in the company was not enough to unilaterally reach the required quorum for his actions.

Read the full report at Metropolitan News-Enterprise.