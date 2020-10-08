Report: VAN HALEN Album & Song Sales Spike By More Than 6,000% After EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death

Billboard is reporting that after the death of Eddie Van Halen on October 6, the band Van Halen, which he co-founded, saw its catalog of albums and songs post a 6,198% sales increase in the US that same day.

According to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Van Halen’s collected albums and songs sold 40,000 copies on October 6 - up 6,198% compared to just under 1,000 sold on October 5.

Looking just at the band’s album sales, the act’s catalog sold 9,000 copies on October 6 (up by 5,835% compared to a negligible sum on October 5). The act’s top-selling album on October 6 was its self-titled 1978 debut, with 2,000 sold.

In terms of songs, the group sold 31,000 tracks on October 6 - up 6,317% compared to less than 1,000 sold on October 5.

Read the full report at Billboard.com.