Report: VAN HALEN Album & Song Sales Spike By More Than 6,000% After EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death
October 8, 2020, an hour ago
Billboard is reporting that after the death of Eddie Van Halen on October 6, the band Van Halen, which he co-founded, saw its catalog of albums and songs post a 6,198% sales increase in the US that same day.
According to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Van Halen’s collected albums and songs sold 40,000 copies on October 6 - up 6,198% compared to just under 1,000 sold on October 5.
Looking just at the band’s album sales, the act’s catalog sold 9,000 copies on October 6 (up by 5,835% compared to a negligible sum on October 5). The act’s top-selling album on October 6 was its self-titled 1978 debut, with 2,000 sold.
In terms of songs, the group sold 31,000 tracks on October 6 - up 6,317% compared to less than 1,000 sold on October 5.
Read the full report at Billboard.com.