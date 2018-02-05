REVERTIGO Featuring MATS LEVÉN, ANDERS WIKSTRÖM Release "Sailing Stones" Music Video

ReVertigo, the Stockholm, Sweden-based duo formed by Mats Levén (vocals) and Anders Wikström (guitar), will release their self-titled debut album on February 23rd. A video for the album track "Sailing Stones" can be found below.

As close personal and musical friends for nearly 30 years, ReVertigo is the next chapter in an ongoing collaboration culminating with the self-produced new album.

Says Anders, “Mats and I always had an idea of creating something that would celebrate the fact that we really enjoy working together, but with busy separate music careers, it wasn't until 2016, we sat down and concentrated on new songs with a firm plan.”

Mats continues, “The fact that we, besides writing for other international artists, hadn't done a proper album toget- her in 25 years also gave the writing and recording process of Revertigo a purpose.”

ReVertigo's music itself is a blend of heavy, yet melodic crafted songs paying tribute to favourite albums and artists from the 70s, 80s and up to present day, not forgetting the chemistry that comes to life when Mats and Anders join forces.

“I love when you get that teenage excitement together over a song idea, and how you hear a finished gem in your head” hence the bands name ReVertigo,” says Mats.

Anders states, “We might not be reinventing the wheel, but we're certainly putting on fresh tyres!”

“Both of us have a strong mutual vision," continues Mats, "that's why we choose to play and sing most of the instruments and parts on the album ourselves.”

Tracklisting:

"Hoodwinked"

"Sailing Stones"

"Symphony Of Fallen Angels"

"The Cause"

"Gate Of The Gods"

"False Flag"

"Unobtainium"

"Luciferian Break Up"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Break Away"

"In Revertigo"

"Sailing Stones" video:

"The Cause" lyric video: