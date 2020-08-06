Roadrunner Records & Quakecon Partner For Exclusive Artist Livestreams & Performances Beginning With MATT HEAFY Of TRIVIUM

Roadrunner Records and QuakeCon have partnered for a series of artist livestreams and performances, which will broadcast during QuakeCon at Home – a global live streamed event beginning Friday August 7th.

Live performances from Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Higher Power and Joyous Wolf will feature in the three-day event alongside guest livestreams from Code Orange’s Shade Balderose, Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto and more [full schedule below].

Featuring 60 straight hours of nonstop live content from around the world including celebrity influencer streams, live concerts, charity fundraising, developer panels and more, the 25th annual QuakeCon will broadcast live via twitch.tv/bethesda. For the full QuakeCon schedule and more information, visit this location.

Roadrunner Records at QuakeCon Schedule:

Fri., Aug. 7 - 9:00PM ET - Trivium’s Matt Heafy plays DOOM Eternal

Sat., Aug. 8 - 9:00PM ET - Roadrunner Records QuakeCon Takeover: Higher Power & Joyous Wolf perform, Motionless in White debut new music, and Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto plays DOOM Eternal.

Sun., Aug. 9 - 8:00AM ET - Fallout 76 - Global Community Team Free Play with Code Orange’s Shade

Sun., Aug. 9 - 3:00PM ET - Roadrunner Records QuakeCon Takeover Replay - ICYMI

All orders of QuakeCon gear from the Bethesda gear store (EU+NA) during QuakeCon will receive a free Roadrunner laminate/badge, while supplies last.

Founded in 1996, QuakeCon has grown to be one of the most anticipated festivals in gaming, with more than 10,000 fans from around the globe attending annually. Celebrating 25 years in 2020, this year’s QuakeCon will be held remotely due to COVID-19, and will feature a full weekend of streams and activities for fans.