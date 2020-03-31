ROB HALFORD, ALICE COOPER, Members Of DEEP PURPLE, KISS, RUSH And More Featured In InTheStudio's "History Of Heavy Metal"; Part 1 Streaming
North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, has launched History Of Heavy Metal, with Part 1 available now.
Says Host Redbeard: "My guests are the leaders of the pioneering bands who forged the foundation of heavy metal: Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan and Roger Glover; Alice Cooper; Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS; Rob Halford of Judas Priest; the late Ronnie Montrose and his discovery Sammy Hagar; Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush. Hour one of two."
Tune in here.