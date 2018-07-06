ROBERT PLANT On LED ZEPPELIN Reuniting For 50th Anniversary Performance - "Only In A Chip Shop In Camden Town! I Think That’s About As Close As We Will Get To It!"

Speaking with Press Association Entertainment Reporter, Andrew Arthur, for Independent.ie, Robert Plant joked that Led Zeppelin’s much speculated reunion would only be able to happen in a chip shop.

Plant, 69, has reportedly been speaking to former bandmates Jimmy Page, 74, and John Paul Jones, 72, about how the group will mark its 50th anniversary. When asked if they would be getting back together on stage to perform for the occasion, Plant quipped: “Only in a chip shop in Camden Town! I think that’s about as close as we will get to it! We are very pleased and glad with our very, very short career. If you think about it, it’s only 12 years. We get on OK, but, you know…”

Read more at Independent.ie.

Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film The Song Remains The Same, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released on September 7th as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

CD/Digital:

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"No Quarter"

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"The Ocean"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Moby Dick"

"Heartbreaker"

"Whole Lotta Love"

LP:

Disc One

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"The Ocean"

Disc Two

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"No Quarter"

Disc Three

"Dazed And Confused"

"Moby Dick"

Disc Four

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Heartbreaker"

Check out a video trailer below, and pre-order this title at ledzeppelin.com.