ROBERT PLANT Performs ELVIS PRESLEY Classics With THE HAYRIDERS; Video

West Midlands, UK-based band, The Hayriders, were joined on stage by Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant, when they performed at Plant's ex-wife Maureen's 70th birthday party, on Friday, November 23rd at The Fox Inn in Stourton, UK.

Plant joined The Hayriders for covers of the Elvis Presley songs "One Night With You", "Little Sister" and "A Big Hunk O’ Love". Video footage from the party can be seen below: