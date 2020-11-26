Rock Camp The Movie Wins Award At Key West Film Festival

BraveWords sends big congratulations to Producer Doug Blush and Director Jeff Rowe as their baby, Rock Camp The Movie, was named Best Music And Arts Film at the 2020 Key West Film Festival.

Rock Camp The Movie will be released in February, 2021. The poster, and a preview - featuring members of Guns N' Roses, The Who, KISS, Aerosmith, Jane's Addiction, Judas Priest, as well as Alice Cooper - can be seen below. Stay tuned for more details.