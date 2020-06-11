ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Welcome Back ULTRAVOX Frontman MIDGE URE For 2021 European Tour

Organizers of the annual Rock Meets Classic tour have issued the following announcement:

"After five years he finally returns - ladies & gentlemen, please welcome Midge Ure! Midge is one of the undisputed favorites of the Rock Meets Classic family. At his performance in 2016, he literally ripped the RmC fans off the seats with mega hits such as 'Dancing With Tears In My Eyes' and 'Vienna'. The former Thin Lizzy guitarist and co-founder of the legendary Live Aid Festival has his biggest hits and some big surprises in 2021."

Rock Meets Classic founder and bassist Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Sinner) has confirmed that Europe frontman Joey Tempest will return as the headliner for the annual tour in 2021. This will be Tempest's second time with Rock Meets Classic, having headlined the 2016 run. More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below are the first confirmed dates for RMC 2021.