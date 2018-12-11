Rock Photographer NEIL ZLOZOWER Sues Spotify For Unauthorized Use Of MÖTLEY CRÜE Photo

According to World Intellectual Property Review, famed rock photographer Neil Zlozower is suing Spotify for using one of his photos of Mötley Crüe for the group’s artist page on the streaming service’s web player without permission before November 2018. According to the suit, Spotify never obtained a licence to reproduce or use the photograph for any purpose.

Zlozower alleged that the infringement is wilful and that he is entitled to profits obtained from the unlicensed use of his work. He has a huge body of work dating back to the '70s, and his photos have been featured in Guitar Player, Kerrang! and Rolling Stone magazines to name a few.

Magazine cover photo by Neil Zlozower