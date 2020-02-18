Rock’D Coffee Partners With Caffe D’Arte To Produce Blends By QUEENSRŸCHE’s MICHAEL WILTON And TIM “RIPPER” OWENS

Rock’D Coffee has partnered with Caffe D'arte to bring three signature blends of coffee to the world. The blends are brought to you by Michael Wilton of Queensrÿche, Tim “Ripper” Owens formerly of Judas Priest and PKing's 333rd. Rock'D Coffee Co will also be bringing consumers more signature artist blends in the future.

Rock’D Coffee strives to create more than just a great cup of coffee. This is a lifestyle for them and this is a brand they believe in. Every bag of coffee is sourced from high quality ingredients and roasted with passion and care in every bag by roasters with decades of experience! At Rock’D they live and work rock ‘n’ roll, and that’s something they are proud of. They know it takes energy and perseverance to accomplish your goals, whether that is on the stage, in the recording studio, on the road, or simply going about your everyday life.

They are currently offering several blends that cater to various individuals who love coffee.

A great gift for that rocker in your life, or just a great coffee roasted for your enjoyment; Rock’D is the coffee for the people and they are proud to offer their various coffee blends to customers all over the world!

In 1985 Caffé D’arte was established in Seattle with a heritage straight from Southern Italy. Our founding family’s Italian heritage brought experience roasting artisanal Italian espressos and coffee, at the same time, the Seattle region was ripe for a specialty coffee market that we are proud to have helped cultivate.

Today, Caffé D’arte continues its authentic approach to roasting Italian-style coffees using a philosophy refined over generations. This handcrafted approach has captivated discerning coffee drinkers for decades. Caffé D’arte is roasted by our family in the finest traditional Italian methods, to reflect the historical, culinary, and regional flavors of Italy. Savor our award-winning blends, and experience our tradition, knowledge, artisanship and passion.

A note from Michael "Whip" Wilton: “Being from Seattle, I’m used to drinking some of the best coffee in the US. Almost everyone drinks coffee here-it’s part of our culture. I’m not saying I’m a connoisseur, but I know what I like. Whip’s Pacific Blend is an Italian Roast that’s not too dark, so it’s perfect for drip machines but bold enough for espresso machines. It’s a smooth, balanced blend that’s not heavy without a bitter aftertaste. Drink it black or add your favorite creamer or sweetener for the perfect cup that rocks your morning!”

This bag contains: 12 ounces / 340 grams of premium dark roast coffee beans.

Notes for the Tim Owens blend:

This dark roast blend was roasted in small batches with each coffee varietal individually roasted and then post blended to create the complex and bold flavor you experience with each cup. Feel the Power blend has deep and robust notes with hints of dark chocolate. This blend has the boldness to get you moving and the flavor to keep you coming back for more.

This bag contains: 12 ounces / 340 grams of premium dark roast coffee beans.

Notes for the PKing blend:

This roast is brought to you in the true spirit of rock ‘n’ roll by the folks behind the scenes…The Road Dawgs! Pushing boundaries, irritating the neighbors, and bringing forth the beast in you. Just what you’re looking for in your morning cup or throughout your day. It’s time to awaken your senses and brew it up.

This bag contains: 12 ounces / 340 grams of premium dark roast coffee. Choose whole bean or ground.