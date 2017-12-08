RONNIE JAMES DIO - More Video Footage From Dio Returns: The World Tour Opener
December 8, 2017, an hour ago
On December 6th, Dio Returns: The World Tour featuring a Ronnie James Dio hologram kicked off at Matrix in Bochum, Germany. The band features Dio Disciples guitarist Craig Goldy on guitar, drummer Simon Wright, keyboardist Scott Warren, and bassist along Bjorn Englen on bass. New video footage is available for streaming below.
The tour will make stops in Poland, Spain, Romania, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Belgium before the end of 2017.
Tour dates:
December
9 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
13 - Bikini Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
14 - Teatro de las Esquinas - Zaragoza, Spain
15 - Escenario Santander - Santander, Spain
17 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania
19 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
20 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
21 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
Dates initially announced for Finland, Sweden and Norway are being rescheduled for a larger run through Scandinavia in 2018.