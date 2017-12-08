RONNIE JAMES DIO - More Video Footage From Dio Returns: The World Tour Opener

On December 6th, Dio Returns: The World Tour featuring a Ronnie James Dio hologram kicked off at Matrix in Bochum, Germany. The band features Dio Disciples guitarist Craig Goldy on guitar, drummer Simon Wright, keyboardist Scott Warren, and bassist along Bjorn Englen on bass. New video footage is available for streaming below.

The tour will make stops in Poland, Spain, Romania, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Belgium before the end of 2017.

Tour dates:

December

9 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

13 - Bikini Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

14 - Teatro de las Esquinas - Zaragoza, Spain

15 - Escenario Santander - Santander, Spain

17 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania

19 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

20 - Poppodium 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

Dates initially announced for Finland, Sweden and Norway are being rescheduled for a larger run through Scandinavia in 2018.