ROSE TATTOO Announce New And Updated Shows For Once In A Lifetime European Tour 2021
September 18, 2020, 2 hours ago
"All I need is a rock 'n' roll band and somewhere new to play" is one line from "Rock 'n' Roll Outlaw", the first song on the album with which the Australians Rose Tattoo made their eponymous and angry debut. Today, more than 40 years later, neither the songs, nor the legendary album, nor the joy of playing and the curiosity for new stages have diminished.
Due to the most loyal followers still standing in front of the European stages, Rose Tattoo have just announced their Once In A Lifetime European Tour 2021, including a bunch of new dates adding up to already rescheduled 2020 shows. The tour will run through Europe in summer 2021 including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, UK and Switzerland.
Tour dates:
July
2 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie*
3 - Colombier-Saugnieu, France - Plane’R Fest
4 - Paris, France - La Cigale*
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
8 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul*
9 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
12 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
13 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller*
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
16 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark*
17 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock Am Stück
19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall*
20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457*
25 - Ulm, Germany - Roxy*
26 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal*
28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
30 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus
* rescheduled date
Tickets here.
(Photo - Rose Tattoo)