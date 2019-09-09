RUSH - '80s Edition Bobblehead Dolls Available For Pre-Order

Who can forget the '80s? The decade that spawned the albums Moving Pictures, Signals, and Power Windows, certainly deserves its own set of Rush bobbleheads. Remember Alex Lifeson’s leather pants? How about the clean-cut hair on Neil Peart! How about Geddy Lee’s Steinberger! This set of three polyresin ceramic dolls stand approximately 7” high, and come packaged in a custom box for all of you collectors. Clear some space on the shelf. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Shipping is expected early December.