RUSH, DREAM THEATER Engineer RICHARD CHYCKI On The Surround Remixes Of Rush's Back Catalogue - “The Intention Was NOT To Reinvent The Wheel”; Audio

Throughout his lengthy career as a multi-platinum mixer, sound engineer and producer, Richard Chycki has helped to materialize the sonic visions of artists such as Rush, Dream Theater, Mick Jagger, Aerosmith, Jeff Healey and many more.

Known for his pioneering mix work in multichannel audio, prog legends Rush entrusted Chycki to remix the multi-million selling album 2112, their career pinnacle Moving Pictures, as well as A Farewell To Kings, Hemispheres, Signals, Snakes & Arrows and Fly By Night in 5.1 surround, as well as mixing “Tom Sawyer” and “Limelight” in Dolby Atmos for Amazon's introduction in to their HD streaming service.

While rock acts Dream Theater, Skillet, Simple Plan and Our Lady Peace had also tapped his surround mix talents, other genres have caught word, most notably for DVD releases with P. Diddy, Tyrese, Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Having worked with such a wide array of musicians, it’s no wonder that Richard has a lot of stories to tell. In an almost one-hour long interview with Sonic Perspectives collaborator and life-long Rush fan Rodrigo Altaf, he discussed the beginning of his career as the guitar player of Winter Rose, his transition into production and engineering, his collaboration with Dream Theater, how Rush’s compositional magic happened in front of his eyes, what was like to be in the studio with Mick Jagger and Jeff Healy and much more.

Listen here, or below: