RUSH – GEDDY LEE Announces Three East Coast Signings For Big Beautiful Book Of Bass

Rush’s Geddy Lee has announced three more dates where he will be signing copies of his Big Beautiful Book of Bass and giving fist bumps; this time on the east coast.

Find ticket purchasing information here.

Dates:

December

8 – Pittsburgh – Barnes & Noble (3 PM)

9 – New York City – Barnes & Noble (7 PM)

14 – Halifax – Indigo

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass for Geddy to personalize. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. Geddy will not sign memorabilia or instruments - only the book.