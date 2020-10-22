RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Auctioning New Painting For Kidney Foundation

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has been painting and offering his works to raise money for the Kidney Foundation through their annual Brush of Hope campaign for years.

Today, Alex revealed his new painting up for auction for 2020, titled "Forked." “A small point of interest, 'Forked' was created entirely by using a fork, not brushes,” reveals Lifeson.

This year, the 10-day Brush of Hope auction, hosted on eBay.ca, will run from October 21st, 12pm – October 31st, 12pm noon Atlantic Standard Time /11am ET/8am PT). Place your bid now at this location.

In addition to the painting auction, Limited Edition Signed Prints of his 2019 work, titled "Minus 20" are now available by clicking here.

Thank you for supporting the Kidney Foundation!