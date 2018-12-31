Russia's IMPERIAL AGE Announce The Legacy Of Atlantis European Tour 2019

Moscow, Russia-based symphonic metal act, Imperial Age, have confirmed their first headliner tour in Europe. 34 concerts in 12 countries are on the list and more are to follow.

Magicians and warriors, beautiful girls and ancient civilizations, stunning visuals, heavy riffs, monastic choirs and hollywood orchestrations - that’s as metal as it possibly gets! And as the fans say, its even better live than on the record (which is unfortunately not so common among bands today).

The tour starts in January and ends in March 2019, spanning an impressive 2.5 months on the road. Tickets for the tour are available here.