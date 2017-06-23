RUSSKAJA - “Hey Road” Lyric Video Streaming

In a world where globalism wipes away any and all boundaries, Russkaja supply a suitable soundtrack with their new record Kosmpoliturbo. Upbeat powerful songs swing between countries, languages and cultures - High speed, groovy polka ska meshes with distorted guitars. Sparkling violins let the big bass baritone vocals of lead singer Georgij Alexandowitsch Makazaria shine as bright as the stars.

Kosmpoliturbo will be released on August 4th 2017 via Napalm Records and available as digipak, LP Gatefold and digital download. Make sure to grab a look at the pre-orders here. Watch a lyric video for the opening track, “Hey Road”, below.

Tracklisting:

“Hey Road”

“Alive”

“Still In Love”

“Hello Japan”

“Volle Kraft Voraus”

“Mare Mare”

“Cheburaschka”

“La Musica”

“Chef De Cuisine”

“Send You An Angel”

“Hey Road” lyric video:

Find the band’s tour schedule here.

Lineup:

Georgij Makazaria (Vocals)

Mario Stübler (Drums)

Dimitrij Miller (Bass)

Engel Mayr (Guitar)

HG Gutternigg (Potete, Trombone, Tenor Horn, Tuba)

Rainer Gutternigg (Trumpet, Flugelhorn)

Mia Nova (Violin)