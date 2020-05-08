SABATON Release Live Version Of "The Attack Of The Dead Men" Featuring RADIO TAPOK; New 2020 Live Dates For Russia Announced

Sabaton continue their global assault in support of their latest album, The Great War, with a new live version of the album track "The Attack Of The Dead Men" featuring Radio Tapok. The song was recorded during the band’s recent concert in Moscow and is now available on all streaming and digital music platforms.

Radio Tapok is a Russian artist who gained popularity by covering a plethora of famous rock and metal songs in Russian. He has a huge following in Russian speaking countries with millions of fans and subscribers across a range of social networks. He has previously released a cover of the song "The Attack Of The Dead Men" with the lyrics translated to Russian. In collaboration with Sabaton, his own version was released a few days before the official Sabaton version was available.

During the recent concerts of Sabaton in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Radio Tapok made an unannounced surprise appearance on stage and performed the song with the band. The unique live performance was recorded in Moscow and has been mixed by Jonas Kjellgren who is also the person behind the mixing and recording of The Great War.

Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström comments:

“It’s a special honour for us to collaborate with Radio Tapok. He is a very talented artist and his cover of our song 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' was so well received, that we did not think twice when we decided to invite him on stage to perform the song with us in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. The performance was so good that we had no other option but to release this collaboration!”

The song tells the story of Osowiec Fortress and a battle during World War 1 where the forces of imperial Germany used chlorine gas against the Russian defenders who had no protection against gas and had to wrap wet clothes around their faces in desperation. They were not expected to survive and that is why their counter attack was so surprising and successful. Wrapped in bloody cloth and coughing blood, they charged and the legend of the attack of the dead men was born.

There will also be an exclusive 12” vinyl which will be released on July 10th via Nuclear Blast and can be pre-ordered now in the following formats:

'The Attack Of The Dead Men' (Live in Moscow feat. Radio Tapok)

• Gas Coloured Vinyl Edition: 'The Attack Of The Dead Men'

• Picture Disc Edition: 'The Attack Of The Dead Men'



Both are limited to 666 copies each and will feature:

A-Side: 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' (Live in Moscow feat. Radio Tapok)

B-Side: 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' (History Version)

Pre-order the single physically here. Order digitally here.

Earlier this year Sabaton had to postpone a few shows of the big tour in Russia and Belarus due to Covid-19. After a lot of investigation, consideration and hard work the shows have now been rescheduled to new dates.



The orginal shows in Ufa, Krasnodar, Voroneth, Nizhny Novgorod and Minsk were all sold out by the time they were cancelled and the other shows had very few tickets left. That is why there are some additional concerts now available in some cities as well as a few more cities and clubs.



Pär Sundström: "Of the total of 18 shows we managed to do 9 before the damn virus cancelled the rest. Ever since we have been working day and night to make it possible to return to Russia and Belarus and finish what we started. The tour was fantastic until we had to abort so we cannot wait to come back."

Tour dates are as follows:

November

7 - Chelyabinsk, Russia - Entertainment Galaxy

8 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

10 - Ufa, Russia - Tinkoff Hall

12 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda

14 - Volgograd, Russia - Vs Club

16 - Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - Milo

17 - Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - Milo

19 - Voronezh, Russia - Arena Hall

20 - Voronezh, Russia - Arena Hall

21 - Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Krop Arena

23 - Krasnodar, Russia - Krop Arena

24 - Stavropol, Russia - Major

26 - Minsk, Belarus - Falcon Club