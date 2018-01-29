SADIST Frontman's TREVOR AND THE WOLVES Debut "Burn At Sunshine" Music Video; Debut Album Out Soon

Trevor And The Wolves, the new solo project from Sadist frontman Trevor Sadist, are set to release their debut album, Road To Nowhere, via Nadir Music.

Below you can find the first official video, for the song “Burn At Sunrise”. The clip was shot by director Matteo Siri in Italy's Ligurian forest. Check it out, and stay tuned for more album details, coming soon.

Trevor And The Wolves lineup:

Trevor Sadist - Vocals

Francesco Martini - Lead Guitar

Antonio Aluigi - Bass

Alberto Laiolo - Rhythm Guitar

Emanuele Peccorini - Drums