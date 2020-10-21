SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER - First Limited Pre-Order Run Of New Album On Vinyl LP Sells Out In Less Than 24 Hours: "Fortunately For Humanity, It All Happened So Quickly We Can Manufacture More"

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update on his new solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse:

"I cannot believe we sold out of the vinyl pre-order that fast, fortunately for humanity, it all happened so quickly (under 24 hours) we can have them manufacture more... so fear not and order away! Most importantly, this sends a very strong message to Jeff Scott Soto and that message is "My milkshake brings all the music fans to the yard"... or something like that - I don't know what that even means - but he feels me.



So, while this will still be a very, very limited run, they will be slightly less limited than they were 24 hours ago... so let's just call them collectively a rarity. These will be like owning a Bigfoot photo but the frame plays tunes. Very rare and a great conversation starter... like one of those singing bass plaques. I gotta stop drinking coffee. Apologies... which serendipitously is the name of the first single / video. Well, actually, 'Apology'... I'm so very sorry."

The first single from Songs For The Apocalypse, "Apology", and video will be available on November 10th. The second song, "Bring Out Your Dead", and video will be available on December 15th. Pre-order the album here."

Tracklisting:

"Never Ending Circle"

"Apology"

"Bring Out Your Dead"

"Annalise"

"Stones Will Fly"

"Down In A Hole"

"Anthem For Losers"

"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"

"Beyond Hope"

"Crab Claw Dan"

"Born Of The Sun"

"Baby Driver"

"Alone In The World"

"Very Fine People"

"Fkswyso"

Photo by RockNRollCocktail.com