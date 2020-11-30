SAMHAIN's "Mother Of Mercy" Covered By Members Of CONVERGE, WAR ON WOMEN, THE DISTILLERS; Video

The Two Minutes To Late Night team are back with a cover of Samhain’s “Mother Of Mercy”

A message states: "We all want to dine in hell. It's a cover of a Samhain song, Danzig's underrated middle band after the Misfits! Nate is on a toilet - you love to see it!

"This is our 32nd bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at here."

This cover features: Nate Newton (Converge, Old Man Gloom), Andy Granelli (The Distillers, Darker My Love), Brooks Harlan (War On Women), Brian McClelland (Fucked And Bound) and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall.