SAMMY HAGAR On Reconnecting With EDDIE VAN HALEN - "If That Wouldn't Have Happened, I Would Be Devastated Much Worse Than I Already Am"; Audio

Sammy Hagar has revealed more details on how he reconnected with former Van Halen bandmate, Eddie Van Halen, in the months leading up to Eddie's death on October 6.

Speaking with the Mark & Neanderpaul morning show on 100.7 KSLX, Hagar reveals: "A mutual friend of ours, George Lopez, who's a comedian, called me and said, 'Sam, you've gotta call Ed. He's not doing good. And he loves you. You guys have to do something.' George was looking to try to put the band back together and all that. So, I said, 'Oh, man. Are you kidding me? I went through his brother. I tried to go through everybody. Tell Eddie I hope he's doing well. I'd love to speak with him, come and see him, whatever.'

"So all of a sudden, George says, 'Here's his phone number. Call him.' I picked up the phone, and we were texting and talking almost weekly, I would say honestly, weekly since the beginning of the year. And, nothing but a love fest, talking about how great Wolfie is doing with his new record. He sent me some music long before it came out."

"If that wouldn't have happened, I would be devastated much worse than I already am," Sammy added. "It was horrible news. There's never a good time to hear news like that, when a loved one passes. It was tough to deal with, but, honestly, the music is what pulled me through."

Hear the complete interview here, and/or below: