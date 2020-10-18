SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Rock The Beaches Of Catalina Island; Video

Last night (October 17th) Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle - featuring former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson - performed from the shores of Catalina Island in California for a special pay-per-view broadcast available on Nugs.tv in in HD or 4K. Special guests including REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and Rick Springfield.





Check out behind-the-scenes footage and the band belting out the Red Rocker classic “There’s Only One Way To Rock” below: