SANCTUARY Seeking New Lead Guitarist

Sanctuary is now actively seeking a new lead guitarist! Sanctuary will embark on a 30th Anniversary celebration, a tour supporting their 1990 release Into The Mirror Black in 2021.

"We are also currently in the pre-production stages on a new album tentatively titled Transmutation, so we will need someone that can write epic guitar solos as well," states the band.

"To audition - record yourself playing rhythm and /or lead guitars for the songs: "Season Of Destruction", "Future Tense" and "Frozen". Send us a link to download the video (or upload it yourself to YouTube) and a brief bio by filling out the contact form at SanctuaryOfficial.com."

Sanctuary has announced new European dates for its 30th Anniversary tour celebrating Into The Mirror Black.

Originally planned for this year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to be pushed back into 2021 and it is now confirmed to take place in September and October hitting cities in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands and Belgium. Support from Halcyon Way.

2021 dates:

September

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

17 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker

18 - Leiden, Netherlands - Metal Experience Fest

19 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

21 - Mannheim, Germany - 7Er Club

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

23 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-saal

24 - Luenen, Germany - Lükaz

25 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset

26 - Oslo, Norway - Krøsset

28 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

October

1 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

2 - Malmö, Sweden - Babel

3 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Record Store (Special Record Store Show)

To further commemorate the timeless quality of Into The Mirror Black, Century Media Records has released vinyl, CD, and digital editions of this much revered classic, created with Lenny Rutledge and chock-full with previously unreleased audio and visual content.

Lenny Rutledge comments: “We are so excited to finally be releasing this special edition of Into The Mirror Black! The remaster of the original songs sounds awesome and the 1990 Black Reflections”live concert is finally going to be released in all its authentic live glory. The live material was mixed and mastered by Zeuss and is presented as recorded. No re-recordings or overdubs. Look for Sanctuary on tour in fall of 2021 playing the entire Into The Mirror Black set. We can't wait to bring the live show to Europe, USA and South America in 2021.”

Into The Mirror Black (30th Anniversary Edition) will be released as limited LP edition containing three 180 gram vinyls housed in a wide-spine Gatefold sleeve and includes an 8-page LP-sized booklet, the 2CD format comes in a digipak and slipcase packaging, and the entire set is available digitally as well.

Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Future Tense"

"Taste Revenge"

"Long Since Dark"

"Epitaph"

"Eden Lies Obscured"

"The Mirror Black"

"Seasons Of Destruction"

"One More Murder"

"Communion"

"Future Tense" (Demo 1989) (5:16)

"I Am Insane" (Demo 1989) (4:04)

"Mirror Black" (Demo 1989) (4:56)

Disc 2

"Eden Lies Obscured" (Live 1990) (5:15)

"Seasons Of Destruction" (Live 1990) (5:01)

"Die For My Sins" (Live 1990) (4:05)

"Future Tense" (Live 1990) (5:15)

"White Rabbit" (Live 1990) (5:37)

"Taste Revenge" (Live 1990) (5:09)

"Long Since Dark" (Live 1990) (5:08)

"Sanctuary" (Live 1990) (4:25)

"One More Murder" (Live 1990) (4:13)

"Battle Angels" (Live 1990) (5:18)

Lineup (on this recording):

Warrel Dane - Vocals

Lenny Rutledge - Guitars

Sean Blosl - Guitars

Jim Sheppard - Bass

Dave Budbill – Drums

Lineup (current):

Joseph Michael - Vocals

Lenny Rutledge - Guitars

George Hernandez - Bass

Dave Budbill – Drums

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)