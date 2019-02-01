SATYRICON To Perform Entire Rebel Extravaganza Album At Tons Of Rock Festival; Major Project To Be Unveiled In 2021

Satyricon have announced that they will be performing their landmark 1999 album, Rebel Extravaganza, in its entirety at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release. The set will be an exclusive event and therefore, the only show where they will perform the record in full this year.

Meanwhile, Satyricon is currently working on a major project that they expect to unveil in 2021. Details will follow in the spring.

The band’s summer festival run begins in Mexico City on May 4th. Confirmed dates are detailed below, with a few more to follow:

May

3-4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Domination Festival

June

8 - Kuume, Belgium - Throne Fest

27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

July

13 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

19 - Gavle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

24 - Gdynia, Poland - Helliad Fest

September

7 - Switzerland - Zurich, Switzerland - Meh Suff!