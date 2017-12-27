SAVAGE ANNIHILATION Announce Dates In France And Belgium For March 2018

French death metallers, Savage Annihilation, have just announced their brand new devastation campaign to wipe the human species from the surface of this planet in support of their brand new full-length, Quand s’abaisse la croix du blasphème.

The tour will be with 01101111011101100110111001101001 (“UFO” in binary language) and will bring both hordes to a 6-day killing spree around France and Belgium in March.

Tour dates:

March

16 - Hôtel de la Musiqu - Villeurbanne, France

17 - Le Klub - Paris, France

21 - MCP Apache - Fontaine l’Evéque, Belgium

22 - TBA

23 - Mondo Bizarro - Rennes, France

24 - Bar A Mines - Tours, France