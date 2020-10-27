SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY To Guest On VIVALDI METAL PROJECT's New Album

The Vivaldi Metal Project is a symphonic-metal group created and produced by Italian pianist, keyboardist and composer Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Rob Rock, Joe Stump's Tower Of Babel). He has confirmed that Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Chris Caffery will appear on the project's new album. It is available for pre-order here.

Caffery comments: "You see, 2020 has had quite a bit of bright spots for some of us! Getting to be a part of many of my friends amazing music projects is definitely one of them! Excited for to be a part of The Vivaldi Metal Project! Hoping to join them onstage when touring life eventually gets back to safer and normal!"

The new Vivaldi Metal Project album will not only feature classical masterworks by Vivaldi, but the works of other great composers such as Chopin, Mozart, Bach, Fauré, Schubert, Saint-Saens, Dvorak, Beethoven, Albinoni, Paganini, and more. While based on classical themes, these songs will be largely composed of original material, representative of Vivaldi Metal Project’s symphonic-metal style. As on the band’s previous album, The Four Seasons, all songs will include vocalists, band, orchestra and choir, as well as a featured cast of internationally-recognized metal and classical artists.

The band's first record revolved around the concept of the various "seasons" of the human life - from birth to death. As a continuation of the last, this new album will explore the "seasons" of our emotional experience as human beings - from joys to sorrows and from frailty to deep strength. Each song creates a rich musical tapestry expressing the colours of raw human emotion, while weaving a common thread throughout the album.