SCANNER Introduce New Guitarist TED HETFIELD

German heavy metal act Scanner have announced new guitarist Ted Hetfield.

The band comments:

“After over eleven intensive years our guitarist Andreas Zeidler is leaving the band due to personal reasons. We can't thank Andreas enough for his commitment and all the great and special moments we shared during this long time. We respect his decision, while at the same time we regret his departure and wish him the very best!

“Andreas is replaced by Ted Hetfield on the guitar.

“We are very happy that we have found a superb guitarist and extremely talented musician in Ted (Wicked Disciple, ex-Black Messiah), who fits perfectly within our band!”

