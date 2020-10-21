SCORPIONS - Download Your Free Pumpkin Carving Stencils

This Halloween, turn your street into Nightmare Avenue with your free Scorpions pumpkin carving stencils. Fill out the form here to get your free download.

Print out your stencil, trace and start cutting. Don’t forget to tag @Scorpions for a chance to have your masterpiece shared.

Scorpions recently released a Fan Signs Video 2 for their single, "Sign Of Hope". A message states: "Very excited to share the second 'Sign Of Hope' fan video. Thanks again to everyone who joined us to share our message."

Stream/download "Sign Of Hope" here.

"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 1):