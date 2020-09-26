SCORPIONS - Pro-Shot Video Of "The Zoo" Live In Berlin From December 1990 Posted
September 26, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Video footage of Scorpions performing their classic "The Zoo" in Berlin, Germany in December 1990 has been posted by the band. Watch the clip below:
Scorpions are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first release of “Wind Of Change” with an exclusive box set, out October 3. Pre-order here.
Wind Of Change: The Iconic Song includes an 84-page hardcover book with rare and previously unseen photographs, vocal and piano arrangements and five versions of the song - including one unreleased - on CD and 12" LP.
Heart and centrepiece of the box set is a handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall, customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.
Deluxe box set includes:
- 12“LP & CD
- 84-pages hardcover book with story written by Dr. Edgar Klüsener former editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and close confidant of the band
- Rare und exclusive photographs by Didi Zill, band photographer during that period
- Interview with Klaus Meine
- Material from Klaus Meine‘s private archive
- Vocal and piano arrangement
- Handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.
Tracklisting:
CD
"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)
"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)
"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)
"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)
"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)
LP
Side A
"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)
"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)
Side B
"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)
"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)
"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)
A worldwide retail version of the box will be available in an altered form in November 2020, 30 years after the release of the album"Crazy World with an 84-page book, vocal and piano arrangement and Vinyl & CD.