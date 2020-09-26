SCORPIONS - Pro-Shot Video Of "The Zoo" Live In Berlin From December 1990 Posted

Video footage of Scorpions performing their classic "The Zoo" in Berlin, Germany in December 1990 has been posted by the band. Watch the clip below:

Scorpions are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first release of “Wind Of Change” with an exclusive box set, out October 3. Pre-order here.

Wind Of Change: The Iconic Song includes an 84-page hardcover book with rare and previously unseen photographs, vocal and piano arrangements and five versions of the song - including one unreleased - on CD and 12" LP.

Heart and centrepiece of the box set is a handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall, customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.

Deluxe box set includes:

- 12“LP & CD

- 84-pages hardcover book with story written by Dr. Edgar Klüsener former editor-in-chief of Metal Hammer and close confidant of the band

- Rare und exclusive photographs by Didi Zill, band photographer during that period

- Interview with Klaus Meine

- Material from Klaus Meine‘s private archive

- Vocal and piano arrangement

- Handcrafted unique piece of the Berlin Wall customized with the red “Wind Of Change” star and a handwritten lyric by Klaus Meine.

Tracklisting:

CD

"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)

"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)

"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)

LP

Side A

"Wind Of Change" (Crazy World Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Scorpions & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra Version)

Side B

"Ветер перемен" (Russian Version)

"Viento de Cambio" (Spanish Version)

"Wind Of Change" (Unreleased Demo Version by Klaus Meine)

A worldwide retail version of the box will be available in an altered form in November 2020, 30 years after the release of the album"Crazy World with an 84-page book, vocal and piano arrangement and Vinyl & CD.