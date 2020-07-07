SCORPIONS, U.D.O. Members Guest On New Episode Of Talking Metal; Audio

On the new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl interviews Klaus Meine of Scorpions and Udo and Sven Dirkschneider of U.D.O.

The first interview is with Klaus and topics include the new song "Sign Of Hope", the new music the band is working on, the song "The Zoo", Madison Square Garden, the band’s future touring plans, working with Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, tennis and much more.

The second interview starts at 36 minutes into the podcast and is with both Udo and Sven Dirkschneider of U.D.O. Topics include the song "One Heart One Soul", the new We Are One album, reconnecting with some of his old band members from Accept, the current state of things in the world, racism, the plan to bring Accept songs back into the U.D.O. setlist, the 35th anniversary of Metal Heart by Accept, Dieter Dierks, and much more.

Tune in here.

(Photo - Marc Theis)